Dak Prescott's Madden 25 rating revealed; Cowboys star ranks in top 5
The quarterback position is the most important position on the field, which means having a top play-caller under center is vital to success at any time. On Friday, EA Sports released the ratings for quarterbacks for the latest edition of the Madden franchise.
So, where exactly did Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott land?
Check out the top 10 quarterbacks in Madden 25:
MORE: NFL expert gives latest Dak Prescott, Cowboys contract drama
Prescott earned a 90 overall rating, making him the fifth-best quarterback in the game. It was an easy choice for the gaming franchise to make Patrick Mahomes the only 99 overall QB in the game.
After Mahomes, Prescott stands behind Lamar Jackson, Joe Burrow, and Josh Allen. Prescott's position also puts him three spots ahead of Philadelphia Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts.
It's a move that will surely be fine amongst the Philly fanbase.
A top-five rating sure sounds like Prescott will be earning top-five money very soon.
However, Daniel Jones is making a cool $165 million to be the checks notes, the 35th-best quarterback in the game, coming in with a 71 rating.
Maybe video game ratings are not the outlier of how a player gets paid, but it sure seems like the football community believes Prescott is one of the best in the business.
