Dak Prescott pays homage to Cowboys legend Tyron Smith at retirement presser

Tyron Smith had a heartfelt message for Dak Prescott while the Dallas Cowboys QB showed his support with his hat choice.

Randy Gurzi

Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott greets offensive tackle Tyron Smith before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles
Dallas Cowboys QB Dak Prescott greets offensive tackle Tyron Smith before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
Tyron Smith was the ultimate culture changer for the Dallas Cowboys.

The USC product was the ninth overall pick in the 2011 NFL draft, making him the first offensive lineman Jerry Jones selected in Round 1 since purchasing the team in 1989. Smith was so successful that Dallas became known for drafting linemen in Round 1.

They were also known for knocking those selections out of the park.

Following Smith's success, the Cowboys took Travis Frederick (2013), Zack Martin (2014), Tyler Smith (2022), and Tyler Guyton (2024). Their focus on linemen helped them put together some monstrous seasons on the ground with DeMarco Murray, Ezekiel Elliott, and Tony Pollard running the ball.

It also helped Dak Prescott become the 2016 NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year.

That's why it was no surprise to see Prescott not only in attendance for his friend's retirement presser, but also showing support with his hat selection. Prescott was seen in the crowd wearing a hat that said "Linemen" in Cowboys' colors.

While Prescott showed his love with his clothing, Smith expressed his feelings with his words.

During his presser, the eight-time Pro Bowler said Prescott was "More than a teammate. He's a lifelong friend."

After 13 seasons in Dallas and one with the New York Jets, Smith walks away from the game after making a huge mark. He will be enshrined in the Cowboys' Ring of Honor, and eventually, the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

Dallas Cowboys G Connor Williams, OT Tyron Smith, and QB Dak Prescott in action during an NFC Wild Card game
Dallas Cowboys G Connor Williams, OT Tyron Smith, and QB Dak Prescott in action during an NFC Wild Card game / Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Randy Gurzi
