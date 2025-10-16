Dak Prescott plans campaign to keep George Pickens with Cowboys long term
The Dallas Cowboys struck gold following the NFL draft when they completed a trade with the Pittsburgh Steelers for star wide receiver George Pickens.
Pickens came to Dallas with speculation about off-field baggage, but he has been a model citizen since touching down at The Star. Pickens built an immediate chemistry with Dak Prescott and a strong relationship with fellow star pass-catcher CeeDee Lamb.
The coaching staff has raved about Pickens' talent and impact as a teammate, and it's clear that everyone loves having him around.
Pickens is in a contract year, however, so there is no guarantee he will remain in Dallas past this season. But if Prescott has his way, Pickens won't be going anywhere.
When speaking to the media on Thursday, Prescott was asked about Pickens, and said that he "plans to speak with Jerry Jones about the importance of keeping" Pickens beyond this season.
"I’ve been a little busy, but I will," Prescott said, via Jon Machota of The Athletic. "When I run into him in that time of privacy, I’ll make sure."
Pickens' impact on the Cowboys' offense has been undeniable, and he has continued to elevate his level of play despite the absence of Lamb. With Lamb expected to return in Week 7, it's going to be exciting to see what the offense can do next.
George Pickens' impact
George Pickens has exceeded expectations since arriving in Dallas. In fact, his impact has been historic. Pickens is just one of five players in the last 30 years to record 500 or more receiving yards and six or more receiving touchdowns in their first six games with a new NFL team.
The others: Randy Moss twice, Terrell Owens, and Amari Cooper.
Through six games, Pickens has hauled in 32 catches, ranking third in the NFL in receiving yards with 525, and tied for the most receiving touchdowns with six, which is a career high.
That's how you make the most out of a contract year, and the numbers will only get better once Lamb makes his return to the field. It's about to get scary for opposing defenses.
