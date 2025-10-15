New Cowboys mock draft boosts DL with Micah Parsons replacement, massive run-stuffer
The Dallas Cowboys have a very clear weakness entering Week 7 of the 2025-26 NFL season, with one of the league's worst defenses in every major stat category.
The defense is desperate for talent and the team needs to exhaust all options as it looks for improvement.
While the Cowboys could explore a trade ahead of the November 4 deadline, the team could also decide to use the draft capital gained in the Micah Parsons trade to add premium talent in the 2026 NFL Draft this spring.
Dallas has two first-round picks and could go in many directions, but the latest ESPN mock draft has the Cowboys using both selections to bolster the defensive line.
In the new first-round mock, the Cowboys add one of the nation's most feared pass rushers and massive defensive tackle who could help against the run.
No. 12: David Bailey, edge, Texas Tech
"Bailey has been a force off the edge this season, and he leads the FBS with a 24.6% pressure rate to go along with 8.5 sacks, which are tied for first," ESPN's Jordan Reid writes. "He is a constant disruptor who can win with speed or power. And with Micah Parsons now in Green Bay, the Cowboys need a potent pass-rushing presence outside, which Bailey could provide.
"Dallas' 11 sacks are tied for 22nd in the NFL, and that defense is giving up 6.2 yards per play, which ranks 30th."
Throughout his college career, Bailey has recorded 23 sackles, a whopping 9 forced fumbles, and 128 total tackles. As a four-year player, Bailey will enter the league with more experience than many of the other top pass rushers in this year's draft class.
No. 29 Caleb Banks, DT, Florida
Last season, when he was healthy, Banks recorded 21 tackles, 4.5 sacks, and a forced fumble. He began his college career at Louisville before transferring to the Gators, where he burst onto the scene.
"Banks was viewed as a potential top-15 pick entering the season, but he suffered a foot injury in the preseason that has limited him to one game after he reaggravated it, requiring surgical repair," Reid wrote. "Banks had 4.5 sacks in 2024 and would represent great value for the Cowboys, who are rebuilding a defense that is last in the NFL in yards allowed per game (411.7) and 31st in points allowed per game (30.7)."
Dallas has been desperately searching for a presence in the middle of the defensive line, and the massive 6-foot-6, 330-pound Florida star could be the answer.
The 2026 NFL Draft will be held in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, from Thursday, April 23, through Saturday, April 25.
