CeeDee Lamb has Brian Schottenheimer all smiles with perfect birthday gift
The Dallas Cowboys returned to the practice field on Thursday afternoon as the team ramped up its preparations for an NFC East showdown against the Washington Commanders in Week 7 of the NFL season.
For head coach Brian Schottenheimer, it was a special day.
Coach Schotty celebrated his 52nd birthday on Thursday and shared a great moment with superstar wide receiver CeeDee Lamb before the session got underway. Schottenheimer was all smiles and excited to see Lamb back on the field ahead of his expected return on Sunday.
Cowboys beat writers documented the moment which included Schottenheimer and Lamb posing for a photo throwing up deuces. After the photo, Schottenheimer reportedly joked, "Happy birthday to me! That's my birthday present."
That's the kind of birthday gift that would make any head coach proud.
The Cowboys' offense has been firing on all cylinders despite Lamb's absence, but the return of their All-Pro pass catcher allows the team to hit another gear that could potentially make up for the dreadful defensive play.
Kickoff between the Cowboys and Commanders at AT&T Stadium is set for 4:25 p.m. ET on FOX. The FOX Sports A-Team of Kevin Burkhardt and Tom Brady will be on the call, while Erin Andrews and Tom Rinaldi will provide updates from the sideline.
Return of the Lamb
Lamb has been out of action since suffering a high-ankle sprain just seven snaps into the team's Week 3 loss to the Chicago Bears. While he could have been a candidate for injured reserve, the team remained positive that he would return on the early end of his injury timeline.
Now, as the team prepares for Week 7, it's a move that has paid off. Lamb has been participating in practice this week and is expected to suit up on Sunday afternoon, barring any setback.
In his limited time this season, Lamb has hauled in 16 catches for 222 yards. In the two games that he played all four quarters, Lamb eclipsed the 100-yard mark.
It will be exciting to see Lamb and Pickens reunited on the field as Dak Prescott aims to continue his stellar, MVP-caliber season.
