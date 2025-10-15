George Pickens discusses long-term Cowboys future, possible contract extension
The Dallas Cowboys brought in George Pickens this offseason, and that move has paid off in a major way.
Through six games, Pickens has recorded 32 receptions for 525 yards and a career-high six touchdown grabs. He's proven he can work alongside CeeDee Lamb, but stepped up his game when Lamb went out with a high ankle sprain.
MORE: Brian Schottenheimer shares feelings on dealing with infamous sun glare in Week 7
Despite the loss in Week 6, Pickens had arguably his best game of the season, hauling in nine passes for 168 yards and a touchdown. Following his performance, head coach Brian Schottenheimer was singing the praises of GP3, who has been an ideal teammate.
He's also set for free agency this offseason. Initially, it seemed to be a long shot that Pickens would stay beyond 2025, but that might not be the case. Dallas has more cap space than expected after trading Micah Parsons, which could keep Pickens in town.
Will George Pickens stay in Dallas long-term?
On Wednesday, he was asked about that possibility, and said he "wouldn't mind" that.
“I wouldn’t mind it. The guys in the locker room are super cool, the energy is great. I always want to showcase my talents.”
When asked what's most important to him, Pickens zeroed in on winning.
“Definitely winning. Just because that’s been my resume the whole time. I won in high school, I won at Georgia. Definitely winning, I always think about winning.”
If that truly is his No. 1 desire, the Cowboys are going to need to turn things around. While Pickens and the offense are doing their part, the defense has let them down at every turn, leading to a 2-3-1 start to the season.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
NFL Power Rankings Roundup: Cowboys stumble heading into Week 7
Jerry Jones says Cowboys are open for business at NFL trade deadline to help defense
Cowboys' biggest need after Week 6 debacle is clear ahead of NFL trade deadline
Dallas Cowboys' playoff odds shrink drastically after loss to Panthers
Meet Brenley Herrera: Viral Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader rookie