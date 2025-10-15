Cowboys Country

George Pickens discusses long-term Cowboys future, possible contract extension

Will George Pickens re-sign with the Dallas Cowboys following the 2025 season?

Randy Gurzi

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens reaches while Carolina Panthers cornerback Mike Jackson tackles.
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens reaches while Carolina Panthers cornerback Mike Jackson tackles. / Scott Kinser-Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys brought in George Pickens this offseason, and that move has paid off in a major way.

Through six games, Pickens has recorded 32 receptions for 525 yards and a career-high six touchdown grabs. He's proven he can work alongside CeeDee Lamb, but stepped up his game when Lamb went out with a high ankle sprain.

Despite the loss in Week 6, Pickens had arguably his best game of the season, hauling in nine passes for 168 yards and a touchdown. Following his performance, head coach Brian Schottenheimer was singing the praises of GP3, who has been an ideal teammate.

He's also set for free agency this offseason. Initially, it seemed to be a long shot that Pickens would stay beyond 2025, but that might not be the case. Dallas has more cap space than expected after trading Micah Parsons, which could keep Pickens in town.

Will George Pickens stay in Dallas long-term?

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens celebrates with quarterback Dak Prescott during the first half at Bank of America
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens celebrates with quarterback Dak Prescott during the first half at Bank of America Stadium. / Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

On Wednesday, he was asked about that possibility, and said he "wouldn't mind" that.

“I wouldn’t mind it. The guys in the locker room are super cool, the energy is great. I always want to showcase my talents.”

When asked what's most important to him, Pickens zeroed in on winning.

“Definitely winning. Just because that’s been my resume the whole time. I won in high school, I won at Georgia. Definitely winning, I always think about winning.”

If that truly is his No. 1 desire, the Cowboys are going to need to turn things around. While Pickens and the offense are doing their part, the defense has let them down at every turn, leading to a 2-3-1 start to the season.

Dallas Cowboys WR George Pickens celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Green Bay Packers.
Dallas Cowboys WR George Pickens celebrates after scoring a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Green Bay Packers. / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

