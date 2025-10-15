Cowboys' first Week 7 injury report shows team nearing full strength for first time
The Dallas Cowboys have a major showdown against the Washington Commanders on the schedule for Week 7.
In a division that is seemingly getting tougher with each passing week, the Cowboys have a great opportunity to make up some ground.
MORE: Brian Schottenheimer shares feelings on dealing with infamous sun glare in Week 7
To do that, the Cowboys will need to be as healthy as they can be entering a midseason battle with a rival.
On Wednesday, the team released the first injury report for Week 7, and fans are seeing something that has rarely been seen for what seems like the last few seasons: A healthy(ish) football team.
Everyone on the injury report participated in Wednesday's practice. While the majority were limited in practice, it is still nice to see that everyone could be a participant.
Seeing CeeDee Lamb, Tyler Booker, Tyler Smith, and KaVontae Turpin all back in action has the best offense in the league getting even better with the possibility of their return.
MORE: Cowboys to wear fan-favorite uniform vs Commanders for final time this season
On the defensive side, seeing edge rusher James Houston as a full participant in practice is massive for the Cowboys' defense. Houston has dealt with injuries for most of his career, but has been relatively healthy since coming to Dallas.
Having Houston on Sunday will be important for the team.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
NFL Power Rankings Roundup: Cowboys stumble heading into Week 7
NFC East power rankings: Cowboys in free fall after Week 7 disaster
Jerry Jones says Cowboys are open for business at NFL trade deadline to help defense
Cowboys' biggest need after Week 6 debacle is clear ahead of NFL trade deadline
Dallas Cowboys' playoff odds shrink drastically after loss to Panthers
Meet Brenley Herrera: Viral Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader rookie