NFL Power Rankings Roundup: Cowboys stumble heading into Week 7

Where did the Dallas Cowboys land in the NFL weekly power rankings? Take a closer look with a roundup of league rankings.

Tyler Reed

Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer looks on from the sideline during the first quarter against the Carolina Panthers
Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer looks on from the sideline during the first quarter against the Carolina Panthers / Scott Kinser-Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys did not accept the challenge given to them by the Carolina Panthers in Week 6. In fact, the defense may not have even shown up.

It was a bad week for the Dallas faithful, and the team continues to fall down the ladder of potential postseason threats.

How far did the Cowboys fall heading into Week 7? Let's take a closer look at the power rankings around the league.

FanSided - 22nd

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott.
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott. / Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

Christopher Kline of FanSided dropped the Cowboys four spots, from 18th to 22nd, heading into Week 7.

ClutchPoints - 24th

ClutchPoints had around the same idea. The Cowboys fell three spots, from 21st to 24th.

"A lack of a running game buried the Dallas Cowboys in their Week 6 loss, as Dak Prescott was forced to lead this offense from the jump," wrote Mike Johrendt.

The Sporting News - 20th

Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson.
Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson. / Cory Knowlton-Imagn Images

The Sporting News dropped the Cowboys just one spot after their Week 6 loss.

"The Cowboys' offense is doing its part every week even without CeeDee Lamb with Dak Prescott lighting it up in a pass-heavy attack alongside George Pickens and Jake Ferguson. The defense, however, will lead to one step back with every step forward," wrote Vinnie Iyer.

After looking at the power rankings around the league, maybe fans shouldn't believe this is a sky is falling scenario for the Cowboys.

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens celebrates with quarterback Dak Prescott.
Dallas Cowboys wide receiver George Pickens celebrates with quarterback Dak Prescott. / Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

