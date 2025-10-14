NFL Power Rankings Roundup: Cowboys stumble heading into Week 7
The Dallas Cowboys did not accept the challenge given to them by the Carolina Panthers in Week 6. In fact, the defense may not have even shown up.
It was a bad week for the Dallas faithful, and the team continues to fall down the ladder of potential postseason threats.
MORE: Cowboys HC Brian Schottenheimer sympathizes with Matt Eberflus as defense struggles
How far did the Cowboys fall heading into Week 7? Let's take a closer look at the power rankings around the league.
FanSided - 22nd
Christopher Kline of FanSided dropped the Cowboys four spots, from 18th to 22nd, heading into Week 7.
ClutchPoints - 24th
ClutchPoints had around the same idea. The Cowboys fell three spots, from 21st to 24th.
"A lack of a running game buried the Dallas Cowboys in their Week 6 loss, as Dak Prescott was forced to lead this offense from the jump," wrote Mike Johrendt.
MORE: Cowboys' lowest-graded offensive players still outperformed most of defense's best
The Sporting News - 20th
The Sporting News dropped the Cowboys just one spot after their Week 6 loss.
"The Cowboys' offense is doing its part every week even without CeeDee Lamb with Dak Prescott lighting it up in a pass-heavy attack alongside George Pickens and Jake Ferguson. The defense, however, will lead to one step back with every step forward," wrote Vinnie Iyer.
MORE: DeMarvion Overshown injury update is amazing news for Cowboys' dreadful defense
After looking at the power rankings around the league, maybe fans shouldn't believe this is a sky is falling scenario for the Cowboys.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
2 winners & 3 big losers in Dallas Cowboys' Week 6 letdown vs Panthers
3 takeaways from Dallas Cowboys' brutal loss vs. Panthers
Cowboys' top moments in heartbreaking loss to Panthers in Week 6
Jerry Jones brutally roasted after former Cowboys RB runs wild on Dallas
Cowboys firing Matt Eberflus would be rare mid-season coaching change for team
Meet Kleine Powell: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc