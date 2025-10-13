Dak Prescott gets elite grade in Week 6 vs Panthers while defense lets him down

Cowboys Country

Dallas Cowboys star quarterback Dak Prescott continues to get elite grades for his performance, despite the wins failing to pile up as the NFL season rolls on.

Josh Sanchez

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott communicates against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.
The Dallas Cowboys' 2025 NFL campaign has been the same story on repeat. The offense is elite, while the defense has been an enormous letdown.

On Sunday afternoon against the Carolina Panthers, that was once again on display as the defense's inability to slow down Rico Dowdle, the Cowboys' leading rusher a season ago, en route to a 30-27 loss.

It was another win that slipped away for the Cowboys, and another standout Dak Prescott performance that went to waste.

Brent Sobleski of Bleacher Report shared his grades for all 32 NFL quarterbacks in Week 6, with the Cowboys' superstar landing one of the top grades across the league.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott prepares to throw the ball during the game against the Carolina Panthers / Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

For the second straight week, Prescott received an "A" grade for his performance.

Prescott finished the game with 261 yards passing, three touchdowns, and zero interceptions. He completed a whopping 73.5 percent of his passes, his second-highest completion percentage of the season, and recorded his third consecutive game with a QB rating over 124.

"Dak Prescott can only do so much. The Dallas Cowboys field an elite offense. But they can't help when opponents run roughshod over the team's sieve-like defense," Sobleski wrote. "Prescott is playing at an MVP-caliber level, yet Dallas is 2-3-1. A quarterback can't do it all."

This season, Prescott is on track to have a career year, ranking second in the league in passing yards (1,617), touchdowns (13), and QBR (79.6). It would be great to see him get some much-needed help from the defense at some point this year.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott looks on against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. / Scott Kinser-Imagn Images

