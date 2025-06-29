Cowboy Roundup: Dak Prescott ready to trust himself, Cowboys 'Great Wall' OL
Happy Sunday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. There are just a couple of days remaining in June, which means there is only a couple of weeks until all 32 NFL teams are into training camp.
It is then that the excitement for the season is really going to ramp up from fans and players, so enjoy these last few moments of rest and relaxation before the stress of a new season is upon us.
While we wait for our favorite team to return to the field, let's take a look around the web and see what news is making headlines online and on social media as the weekend wraps up.
Dak Prescott ready to trust himself
As Dak Prescott gears up for his return from a season-ending hamstring injury in 2024, he is putting his trust in himself.
“It should happen in the rehab. I usually break mine in the rehab. Honestly it’s not a good thing when you’ve been injured like I have and kind of throughout, career, just different injuries... you really just grow to trust the surgeons. If I had surgery I had it for a reason. And I trust my rehab process. So I don’t really think about it once I’ve rehabbed. Especially if the doc says you’re good to go. Because if I do that I know it’s just slow like... it’s one more thing that I think about and I don’t need to think about it.”
Dallas Cowboys 'Great Wall' offensive line
The Cowboys Wire takes a look at Tyler Smith and how important he is to taking the offensive line back to an elite level.
Cowboys Quick Hits
