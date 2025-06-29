Micah Parsons prepping for Cowboys training camp in viral beach workout
The Dallas Cowboys have a big decision to make this offseason. A decision that will be simple to make, yet is still taking some time.
Fans wouldn't expect anything less from a front office that likes to make every decision a spectacle; however, the extension for Micah Parsons should be announced sooner rather than later.
RELATED: Cowboys' Micah Parsons playfully roasts new BFFs CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens
Parsons is the leader of the defense, and it would be hard to see that unit move on without him. Both the Cowboys and Parsons seem like they want to get a deal done. So, hopefully for Cowboys fans, it's just a matter of time.
As the waiting game continues for a new contract, one thing Parsons isn't doing is sitting around waiting.
Recently, a beach workout from Parsons went viral on social media, showing the Cowboys star is going to be ready whenever a new deal is officially announced.
The contract discussions between the Cowboys and Parsons feel like the tamest conversations the franchise has had with a star over a new deal. Fans remember last offseason very fondly, as the front office waited until the last moments to make new deals with Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb.
Even if Parsons is not on the field for the start of training camp, fans can take solace in knowing that he is still putting in the work this offseason.
