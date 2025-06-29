Cowboys Country

Micah Parsons awaits a new contract with the Dallas Cowboys the best way he knows how: a viral beach workout that shows the Cowboys star putting in the work.

Tyler Reed

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons walks onto the field during the first quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium.
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons walks onto the field during the first quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Bank of America Stadium. / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
The Dallas Cowboys have a big decision to make this offseason. A decision that will be simple to make, yet is still taking some time.

Fans wouldn't expect anything less from a front office that likes to make every decision a spectacle; however, the extension for Micah Parsons should be announced sooner rather than later.

Parsons is the leader of the defense, and it would be hard to see that unit move on without him. Both the Cowboys and Parsons seem like they want to get a deal done. So, hopefully for Cowboys fans, it's just a matter of time.

As the waiting game continues for a new contract, one thing Parsons isn't doing is sitting around waiting.

Recently, a beach workout from Parsons went viral on social media, showing the Cowboys star is going to be ready whenever a new deal is officially announced.

Micah Parson
Eager campers surround Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons at the Micah Parsons Lions Den Football Camp. / John Oliva/Caller-Times / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The contract discussions between the Cowboys and Parsons feel like the tamest conversations the franchise has had with a star over a new deal. Fans remember last offseason very fondly, as the front office waited until the last moments to make new deals with Dak Prescott and CeeDee Lamb.

Even if Parsons is not on the field for the start of training camp, fans can take solace in knowing that he is still putting in the work this offseason.

Tyler Reed
TYLER REED

Tyler is a graduate of the University of Kentucky, where he majored in communications. Aside from his roles with the Cowboys and Chargers on SI, Tyler also covers sports and pop culture for The Big Lead.

