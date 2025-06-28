Micah Parsons, Cowboys DL get in intense beach workout before training camp
The Dallas Cowboys are less than one month away from the start of training camp, but the team's stars are still getting in the work during the NFL offseason.
Throughout OTAs and minicamp, new head coach Brian Schottenheimer made it a focus for the team to build a strong locker room and family mentality. That includes off-field activities together, which led to Schottenheimer taking the team on a paintball trip and even going to a Greek dance class with the quarterbacks.
Cowboys superstar Micah Parsons, who is still waiting for his inevitable blockbuster contract extension, has taken that to heart and made it a point to work out with his teammates and build the chemistry and leadership.
Recently, Parsons got together with defensive linemen Solomon Thomas, Osa Odighizuwa, and Tyrus Wheat for an intense workout on the beach ahead of training camp. Several photos of the workouts have been making the rounds on social media this weekend.
Last season, there were rumblings of locker room dissent and a public argument between Parsons and fellow defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence broke out on social media.
Now, under Schottenheimer, the team is taking a positive step forward.
It also says a lot about Parsons, who is going above and beyond to show the Cowboys that he is committed to the team moving forward, despite the front office dragging its feet on the new deal.
