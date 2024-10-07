Dak Prescott spent free time in Pittsburgh deepening bond with Mike McCarthy
For the past five seasons, Dak Prescott and Mike McCarthy have formed a bond as quarterback and head coach. Their relationship has only grown tighter since McCarthy took on the role of play-caller in 2023 when the Dallas Cowboys decided to move on from Kellen Moore.
Prescott, who recently signed the richest contract in NFL history, led his team on a game-winning drive against the Pittsburgh Steelers. That happened to take place in McCarthy's hometown, which is why Prescott made sure his coach received a game ball afterward.
As touching as that moment was, Dak peeled the curtain back more regarding their friendship when he revealed how he spent his Saturday night in the Steel City.
Instead of going downtown as many players do, Prescott toured the spots where McCarthy grew up and met his family. He called the experience, "something I won't forget."
Prescott has matured immensely since being selected in the 2016 NFL Draft out of Mississippi State. That's saying something since he entered the league light years ahead of many other 23 year-olds in that department.
He's been open about his perspective on life lately, something that he says changed when his daughter was born this offseason. He understands that relationships mean more than anything else and while he says he won't forget this time with McCarthy and his family, it's safe to assume it meant just as much — if not more — to the head coach.
