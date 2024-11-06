Dak Prescott unfairly made Cowboys scapegoat by NFL media talking heads
It is dark times for Dallas Cowboys Nation with the team reeling after three consecutive losses. Dallas faces the tough task of attempting to bounce back against the division-rival Philadelphia Eagles, which is something the oddsmakers don't believe they can do.
Dak Prescott appears headed for the injured reserve list which will sideline him for at least four games which has led some to believe the team is packing it in for the 2024 season.
However, some talking heads in NFL media are taking things way too far regarding Prescott.
Former NFL players Emmanuel Acho, LeSean McCoy, James Jones, and Chase Daniel discussed Prescott's injury on FOX Sports 1's The Facility and inexplicably came away with the hot take that Prescott "quit on his team."
It is a lazy, absurd, and irresponsible take to make.
Is Prescott having a bad season and responsible for more turnovers than we are accustomed to seeing? Absolutely. Did he "quit" on the team? Absolutely not.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys reveal plans without Dak Prescott under center
Former Cowboys safety Barry Church responded to the ridiculous take by saying, "The disrespect is at an all time high smh. This is outta pocket and makes no damn sense."
Patrik Walker, who covers the team for DallasCowboys.com, had another response to the disrespect from the panel and shared what he saw after the Cowboys' loss to the Atlanta Falcons in Week 9.
"I watched as Dak Prescott could barely get up the stairs and onto (and then off of it) the charter flight because of the injury," he wrote on X. "Also tried to go back into that game. Also sought a second medical opinion. Tell me more about what you saw— from home."
Few people face more disrespet than the quarterback of the Dallas Cowboys. And while Prescott deserves his fair share of criticism for his performance during the first two months of the season, saying he "quit" on the team because of an injury is a new low for the talking heads.
But, that's what happens when the Dallas Cowboys bring the ratings. You're going to get slandered and receive scolding hot takes whether they are fair and accurate or not.
