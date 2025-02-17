Cowboy Roundup: Dallas CB room faces uncertainty, Will NFL Draft trend continue?
Happy Monday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. The NBA has really done some heavy lifting by taking criticism and attention away from Jerry Jones and America's Team.
Whether it be the ridiculous trade of Luka Doncic that had Dallas sports fans in shambles or the complete disaster of a format that was the NBA All-Star Game, the Cowboys have been able to avoid being the embarrassment in sports.
It's kind of refreshing.
And now, we get to gear up for the offseason and see what direction the front office decides to go with the team in desperate need of revamping the roster.
Only time will tell how it all plays out, but for now, let's take a look at some of the headlines making the rounds online and around social media.
Cowboys CB room faces uncertainty
The Dallas Cowboys have a lot of difficult decisions ahead in the secondary. Jourdan Lewis is set to become a free agent, Trevon Diggs, who is coming off of a second straight season-ending injury, and DaRon Bland are both in line for major paydays, and rookie cornerback Caelen Carson showed some flashes of brilliance. So how will it all play out? Blogging the Boys takes a look at the decisions Dallas will have to make.
Will Cowboys draft trend continue?
For better or worse, the Dallas Cowboys have made a habit of loading up on former Michigan Wolverines stars in the NFL Draft. The staff at InsideTheStar.com takes a look at whether that trend will continue in 2025.
Cowboys Quick Hits
