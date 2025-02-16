Cowboys, 49ers blockbuster trade proposed by ex-NFLer swapping All-Pro playmakers
The Dallas Cowboys hope to lock up star edge rusher Micah Parsons to a long-term contract sooner rather than later, but if issues arise, Parsons has been the subject of several trade rumors.
Despite the Cowboys denying any interest in trading Parsons, NFL insiders suggest there have been "internal discussions" about the possibility.
If things between Parsons and Dallas reach a boiling point, former NFL quarterback Kurt Benkert has a trade proposal he believes would be beneficial for both both teams.
According to Benkert during a live stream for Bleacher Report, the Cowboys and San Francisco 49ers should discuss a trade that would send Parsons to the 49ers in exchange for star wide receiver Deebo Samuel and draft capital.
"It feels like Micah is getting frustrated with Dallas. It also feels like Deebo could be a really good fit in an offense that already has a number one stud receiver, a quarterback that can distribute the ball and make plays," Benkert said. "I think that Deebo could actually fill a role as a running back, receiver gadget the right way in a spread system. I would like to see it.
"I'm not saying they're going to get rid of Micah Parsons, but if they do I could see Micah going up to San Francisco, trying to compete alongside another (defensive) end that's going to make his job easier."
While a lot of Parsons trade proposals have been outrageous, this one does make a bit of sense. However, trading away a generational talent is just not something that makes sense for Dallas at this point, especially when Parsons has said he wants to spend his career in Dallas.
Hopefully the team will be able to agree to a long-term extension before the relationship becomes strained so any trade discussion can officially disappear.
