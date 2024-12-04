Dallas Cowboys add two veteran cornerbacks to practice squad
The Dallas Cowboys were busy on Wednesday, making several moves addressing issues in the defensive backfield.
Dallas placed cornerbacks Josh Butler and Caelen Carson on injured reserve earlier in the day. Butler is lost for the season with a knee injury, while Carson's rookie campaign has been derailed by a shoulder issue.
With Butler and Carson heading to IR, the Cowboys signed two veteran cornerbacks to the practice squad to fill the voids.
MORE: Cowboys work out former All-Pro defensive back, will they make move?
Dallas signed Dee Delaney, an undrafted free agent out of Miami in 2018, and 2020 fourth-round pick Troy Pride, who starred at Notre Dame.
Delaney has three interceptions in 52 career games, playing all 17 games with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2022 and 2023.
Pride, meanwhile, has played in 15 career games.
While neither player is expected to make an immediate impact in Dallas, they provide depth at a position that has been devastated by the injury bug. Perhaps one of their numbers will get called by the end of the year.
