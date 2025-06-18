Cowboys Country

Cowboys' Trevon Diggs has eyebrow-raising top-5 quarterback list

Dallas Cowboys CB Trevon Diggs knows good quarterback play, but that doesn't mean his list of the top 5 in the NFL right now is accurate.

Randy Gurzi

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs takes the field to play the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium.
Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs takes the field to play the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. / Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images
In this story:

Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs knows plenty about good quarterback play. That's why it made sense to have him name the top five in the NFL.

Diggs was recently on a video with popular streamer N3on, and said his top five quarterbacks were teammate Dak Prescott, Aaron Rodgers, Jayden Daniels, Patrick Mahomes, and Lamar Jackson. Diggs said this was not in order; it was just the five best, in his opinion.

MORE: Analyst: Cowboys QB Dak Prescott 'absolutely not worth' current salary

He then said he needed to add C.J. Stroud to the mix, meaning there were now six quarterbacks in his top five list.

Even with the added sixth quarterback, Diggs left off Josh Allen, who won the NFL MVP award for the Buffalo Bills last season.

To be fair to Diggs, he was put on the spot, which makes it tough to rattle off names. That said, putting a 41-year-old Aaron Rodgers, who struggled to find a home in 2025, on the list ahead of the reigning NFL MVP feels like an egregious oversight. Also, going back to add Stroud, who struggled mightily in 2025, and still missing Allen feels off.

At least he did put Prescott on the list. Right or not, failing to put his own quarterback in the top five would lead to unnecessary questions.

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott reacts during a practice drill at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility
Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott reacts during a practice drill at the Ford Center at the Star Training Facility in Frisco, Texas. / Chris Jones-Imagn Images

— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI 

Dallas Cowboys warned to steer clear of future Hall of Fame defender

Cowboys have unexpected contender emerge in search for swing tackle

Dallas Cowboys’ DT Solomon Thomas reveals massive life update

Cowboys CB DaRon Bland is about to see his price tag go through the roof

PHOTOS: Meet Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Charly Barby

Published
Randy Gurzi
RANDY GURZI

Randy Gurzi is a graduate of Arizona State and has focused on NFL coverage since 2014.

Home/News