Cowboys' Trevon Diggs has eyebrow-raising top-5 quarterback list
Dallas Cowboys cornerback Trevon Diggs knows plenty about good quarterback play. That's why it made sense to have him name the top five in the NFL.
Diggs was recently on a video with popular streamer N3on, and said his top five quarterbacks were teammate Dak Prescott, Aaron Rodgers, Jayden Daniels, Patrick Mahomes, and Lamar Jackson. Diggs said this was not in order; it was just the five best, in his opinion.
MORE: Analyst: Cowboys QB Dak Prescott 'absolutely not worth' current salary
He then said he needed to add C.J. Stroud to the mix, meaning there were now six quarterbacks in his top five list.
Even with the added sixth quarterback, Diggs left off Josh Allen, who won the NFL MVP award for the Buffalo Bills last season.
To be fair to Diggs, he was put on the spot, which makes it tough to rattle off names. That said, putting a 41-year-old Aaron Rodgers, who struggled to find a home in 2025, on the list ahead of the reigning NFL MVP feels like an egregious oversight. Also, going back to add Stroud, who struggled mightily in 2025, and still missing Allen feels off.
At least he did put Prescott on the list. Right or not, failing to put his own quarterback in the top five would lead to unnecessary questions.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
Dallas Cowboys warned to steer clear of future Hall of Fame defender
Cowboys have unexpected contender emerge in search for swing tackle
Dallas Cowboys’ DT Solomon Thomas reveals massive life update
Cowboys CB DaRon Bland is about to see his price tag go through the roof