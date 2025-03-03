Cowboys aim to retain All-Pro playmaker with non-exclusive tag
As NFL free agency approaches on March 12, the Dallas Cowboys are already making moves to secure their key free agents.
Defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa has been in ongoing contract negotiations and could be hit with the franchise tag on Tuesday if the two sides can’t reach a deal.
Meanwhile, one of the team’s most electrifying players, kick returner/wide receiver KaVontae Turpin, is poised to receive a second-round tender from the Cowboys, valued at $5.34 million, according to a report from Calvin Watkins of the Dallas Morning News.
Turpin is free to negotiate or sign with any team this offseason; however, with the second-round tender in place, the Cowboys will have the opportunity to either match any offer he receives or let him sign elsewhere, in which case they would receive a second-round pick as compensation.
Turpin has rapidly established himself as one of the best return specialists in the NFL, but his limited production as a wide receiver over his first three seasons may deter teams from pursuing him aggressively under the second-round tender.
On the other hand, Turpin made significant strides as a receiver and ball carrier this past season, and his continued development could make teams more willing to take a chance on the All-Pro returner.
All in all, this is a savvy move by the Cowboys, as it either keeps an All-Pro talent like Turpin in Dallas or nets them a valuable future second-round pick if he signs elsewhere.
