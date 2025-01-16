Cowboys Country

Cowboys' all-in mentality doesn't add up with 2024 offseason spending

The Dallas Cowboys' free agent spending from the 2025 NFL offseason didn't give the all-in attitude the front office was selling.

Tyler Reed

Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images
The all-in mentality was pushed into the heads of every around or following the Dallas Cowboys this past offseason.

The franchise felt that 2024 was going to be a win-or-bust season. Turns out, it was a bust of epic proportions.

However, did the front office do a good enough job to make the all-in idea actually mean anything? According to the free agent spending, it doesn't appear so.

According to Spotrac, the Cowboys spent an NFL-low $18.85 million in free agency during last offseason.

Of course, Cowboys fans already knew the front office was pulling a Mr. Krabs after they decided to not bring in Derrick Henry.

Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images

I wonder how Henry's 2024 campaign went. Oh, he just finished second in rushing yards with 1,921 and was tied for the most rushing touchdowns in the league with 16. You can put this one down as a miss by the front office.

The idea that this franchise was ever all-in this season was never accurate, but rather a line to get people in the seats for those games where the sun peeks through the windows of a dome.

Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

This fanbase will not fall into the same trap in 2025, which is why getting the head coaching decision right is the only worry Jones and the front office should be worried about.

Tyler Reed
TYLER REED

“ Tyler majored in communications at the University of Kentucky and has previously been a contributor with Busted Coverage and FanSided.”

