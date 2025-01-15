Jerry Jones ripped by NFL All-Pro for 'd*ck moves' in coaching search
Dallas Cowboys owner and general manager Jerry Jones dragged the Mike McCarthy situation out until the final moment, announcing the team would be parting ways with their head coach less than 24 hours before the exclusive negotiating period ran out and McCarthy's contract expired.
The move from Jones came days after he denied an interview request from the Chicago Bears, who are interested in McCarthy.
Then, hours later, reports surfaced that Jerry Jones has discussed the Cowboys head coaching vacancy with Pro Football Hall of Famer and Colorado football coach Deion Sanders.
Jones has been criticized for the McCarthy saga, and former NFL All-Pro Richard Sherman is now sounding off and he's not holding back.
Sherm ripped into Jones for "d*ck moves" and the way he approached the situation.
“There’s been a couple d*ck moves by the Cowboys. The Cooper Rush situation where he just had to play the game and he got $250,000 bonus and they played Trey Lance? D*ck move. Not allowing McCarthy to interview with the Bears when you knew you were going to fire him? D*ck move.," Sherman said on his podcast, appropriately named The Richard Sherman Podcast.
"Then to wait this long and not be in the first window to interview Aaron Glenn and Ben Johnson. Why? That’s the part I don’t get. Unless you’re telling me that you talked to Deion and he says for the right price, I’ll hear y’all."
Ouch. Jerry Jones is certainly deserving of criticism for the situation, but this is as harsh as it gets.
It appears Jerry had genuine interest in bringing McCarthy back for 2025, but the two sides were just too far apart in negotiations so it was best to part ways with the deadline approaching.
McCarthy is already moving on and has an interview lined up with the Bears for Thursday, while Jerry Jones continues to let speculation run wild that Coach Prime is his main target.
