Dallas Cowboys, Jerry Jones get ethered by FOX Sports talking head
Jerry Jones loves when the Dallas Cowboys are in the news, and they’ve been making headlines this week.
Despite the playoffs rolling along, sports shows are focused on what Jerry Jones has going on as he searches for his next head coach. That included Colin Cowherd, who painted a bleak picture when discussing their future.
Cowherd’s take on Dallas starts innocently enough as he says Jones turning 82 could lead to him doing something out of character, like pay the buyout to land Deion Sanders. From there, his tone changed.
The FS1 pundit said the Cowboys are in serious trouble, stating “it’s only going to get worse” under Jones. He pointed to teams such as the Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers, Washington Commanders, and Philadelphia Eagles as AFC teams they’re behind.
After praising them, he ripped into Dallas, saying “You have a meddling owner, you have one weapon. You have a QB that's paid at a Mahomes level and he's about Baker Mayfield."
Cowherd continued his rant by saying Dallas whiffed on their last two first-round picks and questioned if they should even re-sign Micah Parsons given their current roster.
The most troubling accusation, which is also legitimate, is the lack of self awareness from Jerry and Stephen Jones. It’s true they have a lot of work to do in order to improve. They’ve fallen behind several NFC teams, and that’s without diving into the AFC.
Unfortunately, the Jones family are the only ones who can fix this, but they don’t see anything wrong with their current state. That’s why Cowherd thinks it will only get worse.
