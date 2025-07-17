Cowboys All-Pro CB has improved in one key area despite injury issues
Dallas Cowboys star cornerback Trevon Diggs has been recovering from a season-ending knee injury for the second straight year and is gearing up for his return to the field.
While Diggs has been plagued by injuries over the past few years, he has still made some improvements on the field in some key areas.
ESPN's Jeremy Fowler continued to roll out his rankings from NFL executives, coaches, and scouts, with cornerbacks being the focus on Thursday morning. Unfortunately, no Cowboys cracked the top 10.
Diggs did, however, get an honorable mention nod with one NFL coordinator pointing out the star defensive back's improved discipline.
"I think he's made improvements as a corner. He always had the ball skills. Discipline is a little bit better," the coordinator said. "The injuries are now the primary concern."
Diggs was named a first-team All-Pro in 2021 and led the NFL in interceptions with 11, but he was also known for giving up the big play because of his aggressive nature. Now that he has continued to mature as a player, he takes fewer big risks.
Diggs is expected to miss the start of the 2025 NFL campaign for the Cowboys, but he has been making progress in his rehab and has shared several positive updates throughout the offseason.
Last season, Diggs had 42 tackles and two interceptions in 11 appearances before the news. Diggs had been dealing with the injury throughout the year. Diggs has played in just 13 of 31 Cowboys games since signing his five-year, $97 million extension with the team.
