Cowboys star CB facing 'most pressure' heading into training camp
The Dallas Cowboys will be in action starting on Monday as the team will officially open its 2025 training camp in Oxnard, California.
There are plenty of stories to follow ahead of camp; the biggest being the contract negotiations between Micah Parsons and the franchise.
However, the action at camp will make-or-break where some players stand at the start of the 2025 season.
Moe Moton of Bleacher Report recently crafted a list of star players facing the most pressure heading into camp this season, and Cowboys cornerback DaRon Bland made the cut.
"Bland missed the first 10 games of the previous campaign because of a stress fracture in his foot. In seven appearances, he recorded five pass breakups and allowed a subpar 105.7 passer rating in coverage," Moton wrote.
"Entering the final year of his rookie contract, Bland has to re-establish himself as an impact starter in the secondary. The Cowboys will depend on him while fellow All-Pro cornerback Trevon Diggs recovers from knee surgery."
The secondary will be one of the most watched positions during camp. Both Bland and Trevon Diggs will be looking to come back stronger after injury-riddled seasons. However, the NFL moves fast; if either guy is a step slower, the Cowboys may not be able to afford to have them on the field.
It isn't just an important camp for Bland, but Diggs will also need to prove he still belongs whenever he is ruled healthy to participate.
