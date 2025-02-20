Cowboys All-Pro Micah Parsons fires back at podcast critics
Micah Parsons is unconcerned about what other's have to say about his podcast.
The Dallas Cowboys' linebacker fired back at critics of his podcast "The Edge with Micah Parsons" on Thursday, sparking a debate about players' off-field endeavors.
MORE: Infamous Cowboys hater hilariously reacts to idea of trading perennial All-Pro
The All-Pro defender took to X, formerly Twitter, questioning the motives behind the criticism.
The response was likely triggered after NFL Hall of Famer Lawrence Taylor commented on Parsons' media ventures earlier this week.
"He's a great player," Taylor said. "But guys, let's do more. Let's play more football and less podcasts."
MORE: Cowboys face multiple key contract decisions beyond Micah Parsons
Pro Football Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe echoed Taylor's sentiments on the "Nightcap" podcast, while co-host and former Pro Bowl wideout, Chad Ochocinco joining the chorus of voices disagreed with the two legends.
“I agree, but I kinda disagree (with LT)," Ochocinco said. "Especially with the times that we’re in right now. Micah Parsons, he plays really well. He plays at a very high level, along with his podcast. The podcast doesn’t take anything away from him on the football field between the lines. When the whistle blows, you know what you’re getting with 11.”
Parsons, 25, has emerged as one of the NFL's premier defensive players since being selected 12th overall in the 2021 NFL Draft. He has recorded 52.5 sacks in his first four seasons with Dallas and became 4th player ever to record 10+ sacks in each of his first 4 seasons.
As he heads into his fifth season, the four-time Pro Bowler will seek a long-term extension before the 2025 NFL season.
