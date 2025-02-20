Infamous Cowboys hater hilariously reacts to idea of trading perennial All-Pro
The Dallas Cowboys can generate headlines year-round, so between the Super Bowl and NFL free agency, the talking heads on television love to wax poetic about America's Team.
ESPN’s First Take is one of the most guilty parties, with Stephen A. Smith, Mina Kimes, and Chris Canty spitting their hot takes about topics around the league.
During Thursday's episode, Canty made a bold statement saying "the Cowboys should trade Micah Parsons."
The conversation then took a turn when Stephen A. Smith, a notorious critic of the Cowboys, went on a rant about why this was even a topic, referencing a previous segment.
"You brought up culture, you brought up the podcast, you brought up the locker room,' Stephen A. said. "You don’t blame Micah Parsons for the culture in Dallas."
Smith is certainly right that Parsons isn’t to blame for the culture in Dallas. His work ethic on the field, both in practice and during games, as well as his interactions with coaches, fans, and teammates, have nothing to do with his hobbies outside of football.
If the Cowboys want to improve their culture, they should focus on bringing in more players like Parsons, rather than parting ways with one of the most valuable players in recent franchise history.
His leadership and influence have been key to the team's success, and keeping him around would help continue to elevate the organization both on and off the field.
