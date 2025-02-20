Cowboys Country

Infamous Cowboys hater hilariously reacts to idea of trading perennial All-Pro

The ESPN First Take crew had divided opinions on the Dallas Cowboys potentially trading away a generational talent.

Koby Skillern

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons celebrates after a sack during the first quarter against the Washington Commanders
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons celebrates after a sack during the first quarter against the Washington Commanders / Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dallas Cowboys can generate headlines year-round, so between the Super Bowl and NFL free agency, the talking heads on television love to wax poetic about America's Team.

ESPN’s First Take is one of the most guilty parties, with Stephen A. Smith, Mina Kimes, and Chris Canty spitting their hot takes about topics around the league.

MORE: Cowboys All-Pro Micah Parsons has giddy response to salary cap spike

During Thursday's episode, Canty made a bold statement saying "the Cowboys should trade Micah Parsons."

The conversation then took a turn when Stephen A. Smith, a notorious critic of the Cowboys, went on a rant about why this was even a topic, referencing a previous segment.

MORE: Cowboys 'dream trade scenario' ships away All-Pro 'for the right price'

"You brought up culture, you brought up the podcast, you brought up the locker room,' Stephen A. said. "You don’t blame Micah Parsons for the culture in Dallas."

Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons (11) rushes the passer against Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive tackle Luke Goedeke
Dallas Cowboys linebacker Micah Parsons rushes the passer against Tampa Bay Buccaneers offensive tackle Luke Goedeke / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

Smith is certainly right that Parsons isn’t to blame for the culture in Dallas. His work ethic on the field, both in practice and during games, as well as his interactions with coaches, fans, and teammates, have nothing to do with his hobbies outside of football.

MORE: Cowboys, Seahawks swap All-Pro playmakers in blockbuster trade idea

If the Cowboys want to improve their culture, they should focus on bringing in more players like Parsons, rather than parting ways with one of the most valuable players in recent franchise history.

His leadership and influence have been key to the team's success, and keeping him around would help continue to elevate the organization both on and off the field.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —

6 late-round wide receivers Cowboys should monitor at NFL Combine

5 Cowboys who should see reduced roles in 2025 NFL season

Brian Schottenheimer's full Cowboys coaching staff officially announced

Dallas Cowboys trade back, get help in trenches in 7-round mock draft

Cowboys predicted to make bold trade with Jets for star RB

Meet Abby Summers: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Rookie

Published
Koby Skillern
KOBY SKILLERN

Home/News