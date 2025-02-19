Cowboys face multiple key contract decisions beyond Micah Parsons
A wealth of talent means a wealth of contract decisions – a good problem to have.
Another offseason, another potential contract record for the Dallas Cowboys: All-Pro linebacker Micah Parsons leads a wave of young stars seeking extensions.
MORE: Cowboys 'would be wise' to extend Micah Parsons as soon as possible
Just one year after securing both quarterback Dak Prescott and wide receiver CeeDee Lamb to lucrative deals, the Cowboys' front office faces similar challenges in 2025.
Parsons, who enters the fifth-year option of his rookie contract with a guaranteed $24 million option, could reset the market for defensive players.
The 25-year-old edge rusher, according to Michael Ginnitti of Spotrac, is projected to command more than $33.7 million annually, meaning Parsons could surpass Nick Bosa's current league-leading mark of $34 million per year for defensive players.
Given his versatility and impact, Ginnitti suggest that Parsons' deal could approach $40 million annually.
MORE: Micah Parsons' brother sounds off on contract talks ahead of NFL free agency
Despite missing four games last season, the All-Pro managed to finish the year with 12 sacks, 46 pressures, and 12 tackles for loss.
Cornerback DaRon Bland, whose impressive play since being drafted in 2022 includes 14 interceptions, 27 pass deflections, and an NFL record for pick-sixes in 2023, has significantly increased his projected market value to $23.7 million per year.
Adding to the pressure, All-Pro guard Tyler Smith is estimated to command an annual salary of around $19.1 million.
The Cowboys will almost certainly exercise Smith's fifth-year option, affording them the opportunity to postpone extension talks until next offseason. However, his value is only projected to rise, making the decision of when to negotiate a critical one.
MORE: Cowboys projected as free agency fit for arch-rival offensive lineman
Kicker Brandon Aubrey, who set an NFL record for consecutive field goals to start a career, will also require attention following back-to-back breakout seasons that has featured 24 makes from over 50-yards and a franchise record 65-yard kick back in Week 3 of the 2024 season.
Chiefs kicker Harrison Butker is currently the highest-paid kicker in the league, with a four-year, $25.6 million contract signed last August.
These contract negotiations arrive at a pivotal moment for Dallas. While the team has successfully maintained its core through shrewd financial management, they now face mounting salary cap pressures.
MORE: NFL expert reveals notable cut candidate for the Dallas Cowboys
How the Cowboys navigate these potential four key extensions while remaining competitive, especially with a new leadership regime at the helm, will be an important storyline to watch.
