Cowboys assistant coach comments on re-signing multiple-time All-Pro

Dallas Cowboys assistant coach comments on the potential re-signing of well-respected, multiple-time Pro Bowler.

Dallas Cowboys long snapper Trent Sieg, punter Bryan Anger and place kicker Brandon Aubrey.
Dallas Cowboys long snapper Trent Sieg, punter Bryan Anger and place kicker Brandon Aubrey. / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

With the Dallas Cowboys entering the NFL offseason with 22 unrestricted free agents, there are positions to fill across the board, including special teams with All-Pro punter Bryan Anger and long-snapper Trent Sieg.

While the potential need for a new punter or long snapper shouldn't overly stress Jerry Jones and the front office, both players have proven to be reliable and are valuable assets.

New special teams coordinator Nick Sorensen commented on the two pending free agents and had nothing but praise.

“I haven’t found anyone that’s said a bad thing about them," Sorenson said, via Joseph Hoyt of ALL DLLS. "I really have a lot of respect for those guys. Obviously we’d love to have them back, and hopefully we can.”

Dallas Cowboys punter Bryan Anger punts the ball against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Dallas Cowboys punter Bryan Anger punts the ball against the Philadelphia Eagles. / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

Anger has enjoyed a 13-year career and is a two-time second-team All-Pro and two-time Pro Bowler. He was last year's eighth highest-paid punter at $3 million per year.

He has proven to be a valuable player for Dallas and has played a key role in the field position game, but at 37 years old, the team could opt for a younger, cheaper option in free agency.

However, if Sorensen gets his way, the Cowboys should bring Anger back in 2025.

