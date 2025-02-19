Cowboys assistant coach comments on re-signing multiple-time All-Pro
With the Dallas Cowboys entering the NFL offseason with 22 unrestricted free agents, there are positions to fill across the board, including special teams with All-Pro punter Bryan Anger and long-snapper Trent Sieg.
While the potential need for a new punter or long snapper shouldn't overly stress Jerry Jones and the front office, both players have proven to be reliable and are valuable assets.
MORE: 3 NFL free agents Cowboys could target to replace Osa Odighizuwa
New special teams coordinator Nick Sorensen commented on the two pending free agents and had nothing but praise.
“I haven’t found anyone that’s said a bad thing about them," Sorenson said, via Joseph Hoyt of ALL DLLS. "I really have a lot of respect for those guys. Obviously we’d love to have them back, and hopefully we can.”
Anger has enjoyed a 13-year career and is a two-time second-team All-Pro and two-time Pro Bowler. He was last year's eighth highest-paid punter at $3 million per year.
MORE: Former Cowboys WR wants to replace first-round pick with high-profile free agent
He has proven to be a valuable player for Dallas and has played a key role in the field position game, but at 37 years old, the team could opt for a younger, cheaper option in free agency.
However, if Sorensen gets his way, the Cowboys should bring Anger back in 2025.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
6 late-round wide receivers Cowboys should monitor at NFL Combine
5 Cowboys who should see reduced roles in 2025 NFL season
Brian Schottenheimer's full Cowboys coaching staff officially announced
Dallas Cowboys trade back, get help in trenches in 7-round mock draft
Cowboys predicted to make bold trade with Jets for star RB