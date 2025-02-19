The #DallasCowboys will soon be open for business. Do they have a lot of holes, YES!!!!



But if you could build one area that you for sure would DOMINATE in. What would it be and who will it be with!



Here’s how @Mr4thAndLong is cooking 👨🏾‍🍳🔥🔥🔥 (adding to Ceedee lamb)



Full… pic.twitter.com/eeAIbGJ7qW