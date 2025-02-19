Cowboys Country

Ex-Cowboys WR wants to replace first-round pick with high-profile FA

Jesse Holley has a plan to build a dominant offense in Dallas.

Randy Gurzi

Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry celebrates with offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley
Baltimore Ravens running back Derrick Henry celebrates with offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley / Tommy Gilligan-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dallas Cowboys are trying to rebound from a 7-10 finish in 2024.

They’ll be turning to a new coaching staff led by Brian Schottenheimer — who has a collection of assistants who excel in dropping explosive quotes. Now, they just have to build a roster that can compete.

MORE:Cowboys 'would be wise' to extend Micah Parsons as soon as possible

Former Dallas wideout Jesse Holley, who now analyzes the team for DLLS, revealed his plan for building a contender. As expected, he stuck with putting together a dominant offense.

That plan begins with Holley replacing the team’s 2024 first round pick. Instead of rolling with Tyler Guyton as the left tackle, Holley wants the front office to sign Ronnie Stanley in free agency.

Holley says they need to get rid of the penalties and “turnstile” play that’s plagued this offensive line for years.

Dallas Cowboys
Baltimore Ravens offensive tackle Ronnie Stanley / Denny Medley-Imagn Images

Stanley won’t come cheap but he would surely be worth the price.

From there, he pitches Josh Palmer in free agency as well as Ohio State wide receiver Emeka Egbuka as a the selection in Round 1 and Bowling Green tight end Harold Fannin, Jr. in the third.

It’s an interesting strategy that would surely pay off, but Jerry Jones willingness making the free agency splash remains the question.

— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —

6 late-round wide receivers Cowboys should monitor at NFL Combine

5 Cowboys who should see reduced roles in 2025 NFL season

Brian Schottenheimer's full Cowboys coaching staff officially announced

Dallas Cowboys trade back, get help in trenches in 7-round mock draft

Cowboys predicted to make bold trade with Jets for star RB

Meet Abby Summers: Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Rookie

Published
Randy Gurzi
RANDY GURZI

Arizona State grad

Home/News