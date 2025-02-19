Ex-Cowboys WR wants to replace first-round pick with high-profile FA
The Dallas Cowboys are trying to rebound from a 7-10 finish in 2024.
They’ll be turning to a new coaching staff led by Brian Schottenheimer — who has a collection of assistants who excel in dropping explosive quotes. Now, they just have to build a roster that can compete.
Former Dallas wideout Jesse Holley, who now analyzes the team for DLLS, revealed his plan for building a contender. As expected, he stuck with putting together a dominant offense.
That plan begins with Holley replacing the team’s 2024 first round pick. Instead of rolling with Tyler Guyton as the left tackle, Holley wants the front office to sign Ronnie Stanley in free agency.
Holley says they need to get rid of the penalties and “turnstile” play that’s plagued this offensive line for years.
Stanley won’t come cheap but he would surely be worth the price.
From there, he pitches Josh Palmer in free agency as well as Ohio State wide receiver Emeka Egbuka as a the selection in Round 1 and Bowling Green tight end Harold Fannin, Jr. in the third.
It’s an interesting strategy that would surely pay off, but Jerry Jones willingness making the free agency splash remains the question.
