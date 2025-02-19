3 NFL free agents Cowboys could target to replace Osa Odighizuwa
One of the Dallas Cowboys’ biggest weaknesses has been a lack of depth along the defensive line and an inability to stop the run.
Heading into free agency, the Cowboys risk amplifying the issue with breakout star Osa Odighizuwa and several other key players set to hit the open market.
MORE: Cowboys projected as free agency fit for arch-rival offensive lineman
With Odighizuwa projected to earn around $20 million in free agency, the Cowboys face a tough decision. If the team decides to let him walk, where could they turn?
B.J Hill
B.J. Hill continues to improve with age. The 29-year-old defensive tackle is not only capable of getting after the quarterback but also excels at occupying blockers and batting down passes.
MORE: NFL expert has Cowboys replacing Osa Odighizuwa in latest mock draft
While Hill may not be as strong of a pass-rusher as Odighizuwa, he could certainly help address the Cowboys’ struggles against the run.
Hill is also a more affordable option than Odighizuwa, with his projected market value at two-years, $18 million, according to Spotrac. Signing Hill would allow the Cowboys to re-sign some of their own free agents or explore options on the open market.
Javon Kinlaw
Javon Kinlaw could be one of the most likely additions to Dallas, especially after the Cowboys hired his former defensive line coach, Aaron Whitecotten.
Last season, under Whitecotten, Kinlaw set career highs in nearly every statistical category. Standing at 6-foot-5, 319 pounds, Kinlaw excels at taking away passing lanes and occupying multiple blockers.
MORE: Cowboys predicted to change free agency approach, target star linebacker
His contract is expected to be in a similar range to Hill’s, and at 27 years old, he still has room for growth. With Whitecotten in Dallas, the Cowboys have the right coach to potentially unlock Kinlaw’s full potential.
Milton Williams
Milton Williams had the potential to be a bargain free agent this March, but after his standout performance in the Super Bowl, where he dominated against the Kansas City Chiefs, he’s now in line for a hefty payday, likely on par with Odighizuwa.
While Williams won’t come cheap, he is arguably the only defensive tackle on the market with the potential to outplay Odighizuwa.
MORE: Cowboys face multiple key contract decisions beyond Micah Parsons
Given the Cowboys' reluctance to make big splashes in free agency, a deal seems unlikely, but hey, Cowboys fans can always dream, right?
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
6 late-round wide receivers Cowboys should monitor at NFL Combine
5 Cowboys who should see reduced roles in 2025 NFL season
Brian Schottenheimer's full Cowboys coaching staff officially announced
Dallas Cowboys trade back, get help in trenches in 7-round mock draft
Cowboys predicted to make bold trade with Jets for star RB