Cowboy Roundup: 'Attack front' energizing team, Fixing the CB crisis
Happy Thursday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. It's the final day of July, but most importantly, there is football back on our televisions tonight. The NFL preseason is finally here.
Today, the Cowboys return to the field in Oxnard, California, as training camp resumes.
Thursday's practice is a special one. The Cowboys are also hosting Heroes Appreciation Day presented by USAA to honor service members and first responders.
Military personnel and first responders in uniform or with valid IDs receive two VIP spots on the sideline for practice and free parking.
It should be a great day.
While we wait to see what happens at today's practice before the team takes Friday off, let's take a spin around the web and check out some of the headlines making waves online and on social media.
Cowboys 'attack front' energizing team
Star Cowboys defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa and defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus have been building their relationship and sending each other praise, and now they're ready for the team's "attack front" to energize the defense. DallasCowboys.com takes a look.
Dallas Cowboys cornerback crisis
InsideTheStar.com takes a look at the Cowboys' cornerback crisis as injuries continue to pile up in the secondary.
Cowboys Quick Hits
