Cowboys 'Swiss Army Knife' gets reps at new position as he carves out role
Dallas Cowboys head coach Brian Schottenheimer loves players who can help out in multiple areas on the field. Throughout his first few months leading America's Team, Coach Schotty has commented on the importance of "cross-training" players.
We've seen players like KaVontae Turpin working out at several positions, and the offensive linemen are receiving work all over the line, including Asim Richards, who has seen work in "jumbo" packages as a tight end.
Now, we can add fullback Hunter Luepke to the mix.
Luepke has been described as a "Swiss Army Knife" throughout the team's offseason program, and that's exactly the type of player that Schottenheimer appreciates. So, it comes as no surprise that Luepke has been moved all over the field throughout training camp.
During Wednesday's practice, Luepke not only got reps at fullback, but he also went through individual drills with the tight ends.
"FB Hunter Luepke went through individual drills with the tight ends and lined up at the end of the line numerous times," ESPN's Todd Archer wrote in his practice recap. "Schottenheimer has singled him out on multiple occasions in camp."
Last season, while splitting limited snaps between running back, fullback, and the tight end position, Luepke recorded 38 yards, averaging 3.2 yards per carry, while hauling in 12 catches for 111 yards.
It's clear that Luepke will once again receive looks at multiple positions, making him an important player to have on the 53-man roster.
