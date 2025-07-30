Cowboys rookie earning first-team reps after impressing coaches
The Dallas Cowboys desperately need a difference maker to emerge at the running back position.
Over the last couple of seasons, Dallas has been inconsistent at best running the football, and have seemingly been one true impact player away from taking that aspect of their offense to the next level.
Enter rookie Jaydon Blue, who the Cowboys selected in the fifth round of the 2025 NFL Draft, and who is now, just a few days into training camp, earning reps with the first team offense.
Not only that, but he is also making the most of his opportunities.
Blue was known throughout his time with the Texas Longhorns as a boutique back who was utilized more in the passing game and in outside run concepts, rather than a player who was an every-down, in-between-the-tackles runner. Granted, he had shown hints of that in his game, but for the most part, he was more of a change-of-pace player to guys like Cedric Baxter and Tre Wisner in Austin.
However, as he demonstrates in the highlight above, he is not only taking the initiative to the defenders in between the tackles, but he is also utilizing his blazing speed to get down field in a hurry after that first contract.
He is even catching the eye of his head coach, Brian Schottenheimer, who raved about Blue during Wednesday's media session.
“I think in the spring, he picked it up slower than we had hoped. But not now. He’s got it," Schottenheimer said. "He’s figuring it out. He’s one of those guys that doesn’t say much, but there’s a big-time competitive fire in there."
In his career in Austin, Blue excelled as a receiver out of the backfield, catching 42 passes for 368 yards and six scores. He also tallied 134 carries for 730 yards and eight touchdowns, including 14 carries for 146 yards and two touchdowns vs. Clemson in the College Football Playoff quarterfinals vs. Clemson, including two exposlive long distance scores.
The Cowboys are hoping he can bring that same production - and hopefully more - to Arlington this season.
