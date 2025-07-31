Cowboys' Jaydon Blue used 'lazy' rumor as fuel for breakout training camp
Before the Dallas Cowboys reported to Oxnard, California, for the start of training camp, Jaydon Blue, the team's fifth-round pick in the 2025 NFL draft, found himself as the subject of a "bombshell" story.
The news stemmed from comments made by a former Cowboys assistant who has not been with the team since the turn of the new millennium. The assistant claimed that the Dallas coaching staff was concerned with Blue's work ethic because he was "borderline lazy."
Blue immediately ripped the news as a "fake article" and several teammates came to his defense.
While the comments were unfair to Blue, who had not even stepped onto the field for his first training camp, the former Texas Longhorns star used them as "fuel" and motivation for the upcoming season.
"All that did was add a little fuel to my fire," Blue said, according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.
"Of course, I know I’m not lazy. I know the work I put in. As you can see, I’m having a great camp so far. I’m just ready to continue building on that."
Blue has also been thankful for the praise he has received from teammates and the coaching staff as he prepares for his rookie year.
"It means a lot," Blue said. "One of my things I said I was going to do when I came here was be a professional and do my job. I just want to make a big impression coming in and being a rookie. It feels good to have my coaches say great things about me."
During his final season in Austin, Blue rushed for 730 yards and eight touchdowns, while adding 42 catches for 368 yards and another six scores.
While he is not expected to be the lead back to start the season, Blue's game-changing speed should allow him to carve out a role in Dallas if he can continue to impress the coaching staff throughout training camp and the preseason.
