Brian Schottenheimer has NSFW quote to describe Cowboys offensive plan

Brian Schottenheimer wants to run the football, and got a little over descriptive when stating his plans for the Dallas Cowboys rushing attack.

Randy Gurzi

Dallas Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer at training camp at the River Ridge Fields.
Dallas Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer at training camp at the River Ridge Fields.
The Dallas Cowboys were one of the worst teams on the ground in 2024, with just 1,705 rushing yards and six touchdowns all year.

New head coach Brian Schottenheimer wants to change that and has made several moves this offseason to reshape their rushing attack. Dallas signed Javonte Williams and Miles Sanders in free agency while bringing in Jaydon Blue and Phil Mafah in the NFL draft.

They also added Alabama guard Tyler Booker with their first pick, giving them another mauler for their offensive line.

Those additions might still come with plenty of questions, but Schottenheimer believes they’ll be able to control the pace of games with their crew. He even offered up an epic, but also NSFW, quote about his offense handling elite defensive lines.

Dallas Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer at training camp press conference at the River Ridge Fields.
Dallas Cowboys coach Brian Schottenheimer at training camp press conference at the River Ridge Fields.

"The best thing you can do for any offensive line, any team offense, when you’re playing elite defensive linemen is pound the frickin football, just frickin try to shove it up their ass," Schottenheimer said, per Jon Machota of The Athletic.

"And that’s what we’re gonna try to do. We’re going to be physical.”

Well, that’s one way to describe it.

Visual aids aside, Schottenheimer’s point is clear. The Cowboys plan to be a physical team that sets the tone. Following years of watching opposing teams assert their will, this would be a welcome change in Dallas.

Dallas Cowboys Head Coach Brian Schottenheimer reacts while speaking to the media at a press conference at the Star.
Dallas Cowboys Head Coach Brian Schottenheimer reacts while speaking to the media at a press conference at the Star.

Randy Gurzi
