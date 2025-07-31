Dynamic Cowboys UDFA makes mark on WR competition with spectacular TD
The Dallas Cowboys' wide receiver competition is one of the most intriguing on the roster during training camp in Oxnard, California.
While everyone knows CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens will be WR1 and WR2, how the depth chart plays out behind them is up in the air.
Jalen Tolbert is favored to win the WR3 job, but there is a logjam of talent behind him.
MORE: Best videos & highlights from Cowboys' training camp practice on Day 7
From All-Pro return specialist KaVontae Turpin to last year's midseason trade acquisition Jonathan Mingo, and second-year pro Ryan Flournoy, there is no shortage of talent.
There is also an unheralded undrafted free agent, Traeshon Holden, who received a lot of hype during OTAs and minicamp.
Since the start of training camp, Lamb and Pickens have been the center of discussion surrounding wide receiver, so Holden was becoming a forgotten man.
That all changed during Wednesday's practice when he showed up in a big way.
MORE: CeeDee Lamb shows why he is Option A for Cowboys in dominant practice
Holden made one of the best catches of camp when he hauled in a one-handed touchdown grab.
Everyone was on their feet.
That wasn't enough for Holden, though, because he wanted to make his mark on the wide receiver competition and remind everyone what the hype was about.
MORE: Cowboys rookie earning first-team reps after impressing coaches
A few plays later, Holden found the endzone again on a pass from Joe Milton III.
Case made.
Holden still has a lot of time to continue making highlight-reel plays, and he will get those opportunities during the preseason.
If he can keep jumping off of the tape and catching the eyes of the coaching staff, Holden has an outside shot at being a roster surprise, and will definitely be a practice squad target.
