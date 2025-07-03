Cowboys' backup QB situation could already have a clear cut favorite
The Dallas Cowboys had to lean on backup quarterback Cooper Rush last season after Dak Prescott went down with a serious hamstring injury.
Going into 2025, the hope is that Prescott will be back to 100%, and the need for a solid backup will not be necessary.
However, nothing is promised, and this year the Cowboys don't have Rush, who signed with the Baltimore Ravens this offseason.
The backup position has yet to be given to one player, but the editorial staff on the Cowboys' official website seems to think newcomer Joe Milton is the perfect candidate.
Tommy Yarrish had this to say on a potential backup battle between Milton and WIll Grier:
"It's hard for me to place high expectations when the backup quarterbacks on the roster have played in a combined three regular season games with just 148 snaps of offense between the two of them. That doesn't exactly inspire a lot of confidence, but that doesn't mean that Joe Milton and/or Will Grier can't help the Cowboys win games. I think Milton gives you a better shot than Grier does, but he's still got a lot of growing to do from a processing standpoint and putting all the pieces of being an NFL quarterback together."
The Cowboys made a trade early in the offseason with the New England Patriots for Milton. The former Tennessee Volunteers quarterback screams potential with his arm strength. However, could this be another Trey Lance story?
