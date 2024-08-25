Best Dallas Cowboys player to wear jersey No. 14. Craig Morton
It is now just two weeks until the start of the Dallas Cowboys regular season.
That means 14 days of sweating out whether CeeDee Lamb will be on the field during the Week One matchup with the Cleveland Browns.
But before you get caught up in all of that, let's take a look back at the best player to ever wear the number 14 for the franchise.
Craig Morton - QB
The Cowboys 1st round and fifth overall pick of the 1965 NFL Draft, quarterback Craig Morton, made his mark on the franchise.
Morton spent 10 of his 19-year career in Dallas, starting in 47 games during that time. The former Cal Bear's best season with the Cowboys came in 1969 when the quarterback threw for 21 touchdowns.
However, the team lost their lone playoff game that season to the Cleveland Browns.
Morton finished his career with a three-year stint with the New York Giants and then a resurrected performance for six years with the Denver Broncos. During his stretch with the Broncos, Morton received MVP votes in two separate seasons.
The name Craig Morton may not be the first quarterback you think of in Dallas, but he is the first person you think of when thinking about the number 14.
