Cowboy Roundup: Best RB free agency options, Dallas must make no-brainer move
Happy Tuesday, Dallas Cowboys Nation. The deadline for NFL teams to use the franchise tag is closing in and the official start of the new league year is less than one week away.
Dallas is expected to use the franchise tag on star defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa if a long-term deal is not reached before the deadline to apply the tag.
MORE: Post-Combine 3-Round NFL mock draft: Cowboys snag dynamic WR, bruising RB
Let's hope the Cowboys and Jerry Jones manage not to screw this one up.
As we wait for the latest news to surface from Cowboys Nation, let's take a look at some of the headlines making waves around the web and on social media.
Best RB free agency options
The Dallas Cowboys risk losing starting running back Rico Dowdle in free agency after his breakout year, but there are several other options for the team to pursue. From 1,000-yard rushers to promising backs with some injury concerns, DallasCowboys.com takes a look at some of the best options Dallas could take a look at.
Cowboys must make no-brainer decision
While the Cowboys need to explore all options during the 2025 NFL season, there is one decision that is a no-brainer the team must make. InsideTheStar.com takes a look at why the team must do whatever it takes to retain Micah Parsons.
Cowboys Quick Hits
