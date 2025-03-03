Former Dallas Cowboys coach announces broadcasting career retirement
The Dallas Cowboys ran the 1990s. The franchise won three Super Bowls in the 90s, two under the leadership of head coach Jimmy Johnson.
Johnson spent just five seasons with the franchise. However, he left a legacy that no one will forget anytime soon.
After his coaching days, Johnson found a home with FOX Sports as a member of the now iconic FOX pre-game show.
The combination of Johnson, Terry Bradshaw, and Howie Long proved to be a success for the network, as the co-workers quickly turned into family members to the viewers who tuned in every Sunday.
On Monday, Johnson spoke with Colin Cowherd on Cowherd's show 'The Herd w/ Colin Cowherd' and shared the emotional news that he is retiring from his FOX Sports role.
FOX Sports CEO and executive producer Eric Shanks had nothing but great things to say about Johnson's contributions to FOX Sports.
“Jimmy Johnson was there when FOX NFL SUNDAY came on-air for the first time 31 years ago, and since then has been a cherished member of our FOX Sports family, which makes today’s retirement news bittersweet. Jimmy served as an inspiration to generations of football fans with his legendary swagger, one-of-a-kind insight and signature humor. From his motivating pep talks to his unmatched energy over the years, he was our coach who always pushed us to be better," stated Shanks
A bittersweet day; however, Johnson's contributions to the game of football make this news a lot easier to deal with. Good luck in retirement, coach!
