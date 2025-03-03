Should Cowboys let veteran edge rusher walk in free agency?
The Dallas Cowboys have 25 players that will be free agents this offseason. That means 25 difficult decisions on who the team sees as a fit will be decided.
Not to mention, the team will also be looking to strike an extension with star edge rusher Micah Parsons before the start of next season.
RELATED: Cowboys named possible 'suitor' for former Offensive Player of the Year
With so many difficult situations on the horizon for the franchise, it is inevitable that some talented players will be walking away.
One of those talented players who could be on a different team before the start of next season is defensive end, Chauncey Golston.
MORE: Post-Combine 3-Round NFL mock draft: Cowboys snag dynamic WR, bruising RB
Golston recorded seven sacks this past season, and according to Pro Football Focus, the 2021 third-round pick was the 80th best edge rusher in the NFL.
According to Spotrac, Golston could command $7.3 million in annual salary with a projected $21 million three-year deal.
Golston could be a great depth piece for the Cowboys, as Parsons and DeMarvion Overshown will be the two top talents to rush the quarterback.
However, with Marshawn Kneeland still on a rookie deal, it seems the Cowboys would be willing to let Golston walk, as the team, when healthy, could be set at pass rusher next season.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
2025 Dallas Cowboys NFL Combine meeting tracker
3 Cowboys prospects who stole the show on NFL Combine Day 2
Cowboys pick surprise 'home-run hitter' in Mel Kiper NFL mock draft
Stephen Jones reveals Dallas Cowboys' plan for NFL free agency
40-yard dash king thrilled about Dallas Cowboys meeting, potential fit
Meet Sophy Laufer: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix docuseries