Cowboys' biggest need after Week 6 debacle is clear ahead of NFL trade deadline
With six weeks of the NFL season in the books, the Dallas Cowboys' biggest weakness is clear as day. On the defensive side of the ball, there are several holes and areas for improvement, with the unit's lack of success consistently costing the team games.
Dallas' defense ranks among the worst in the league in every major stat category, with players often looking lost and questions about the scheme.
But while there are issues at every level of the defense, one area really stands out.
NFL Power Rankings Roundup: Cowboys stumble heading into Week 7
NFL.com shared its NFL trade deadline tracker detailing every team's biggest need, with the Cowboys' secondary, specifically safety, as the biggest weakness.
"The pass rush has at least been more sprightly the last couple weeks, but the secondary has been eaten up against both the run and the pass. In Week 6's loss to Carolina, the run D was a big culprit, but the safety crew remained wanting," the article states.
"Juanyeh Thomas, who was forced into action after Malik Hooker landed on IR with a toe injury, struggled filling in on the run when the front got blown off the ball. Donovan Wilson, meanwhile, was credited with allowing two touchdowns through the air. In reality, there is no part of this defense that doesn't need help if the Cowboys are going to turn things around."
NFC East power rankings: Cowboys in free fall after Week 7 disaster
Wilson has been exposed on a weekly basis, and while Thomas is serviceable, a more well-rounded safety would be an improvement for Matt Eberflus' defense. With three games before the trade deadline, it will be interesting to see if the Cowboys can put themselves in a position to be a buyer for one of the top safeties available.
The NFL trade deadline is set for Tuesday, November 4, 4:00 p.m. ET.
