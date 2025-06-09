Dallas Cowboys legend tutors struggling second-year starter
In 2011, the Dallas Cowboys changed their philosophy on building the offensive line. For the first time since Jerry Jones purchased the team in 1989, they used a pick in Round 1 on an offensive lineman.
At No. 9 overall, they took Tyron Smith out of USC. Smith performed so well that taking linemen in the opening round has now become a staple for Dallas.
Smith gave the Cowboys 13 seasons of excellent play before leaving in 2024 to sign with the New York Jets. To replace the legendary left tackle, Dallas selected Tyler Guyton from Oklahoma at No. 29 overall.
Guyton started 11 games while appearing in 15 as a rookie and struggled with consistency. As he heads into year two, Guyton is hungry for more and has been getting help from the man he replaced.
Smith, who officially retired this offseason has been giving Guyton one-on-one instruction.
Guyton has the talent to be a star, but spent most of his time with the Sooners playing right tackle. The transition was tough for him as a rookie, but he arrived at OTAs with added muscle and the determination to improve.
Working with one of the best to ever do it in Smith — who also made the transition from right tackle to the left side — will only help.
