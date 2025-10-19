Cowboys' Brandon Aubrey just rewrote NFL record books
Brandon Aubrey is the best kicker in the NFL, and it's not debatable. The Dallas Cowboys kicker continues to be money, hitting his first two attempts in their Week 7 matchup with the Washington Commanders.
His first was a 47-yarder, which feels like a short kick for Aubrey. That's because he can routinely kick the ball more than 60 yards, which is what he did on his second attempt.
This time, Aubrey nailed one from 61 yards. That was his second from beyond 60 this season, and the fifth of his career. If that number sounds high, it's because it is.
Aubrey is the first player in NFL history to make five kicks from at least 60 yards.
His previous 60-yarder this year was in their Week 2 win over the New York Giants, when he made it from 64 to force overtime. Aubrey is now 14-of-14 on the year and continues to be the biggest threat to break the record of 66 yards.
Cowboys need to extend Brandon Aubrey now
Aubrey is eligible for an extension and while the Cowboys have locked up several players this offseason, he has to be next.
He's a weapon capable of putting points on the board from just about anywhere on the field. That's the type of player you can't let walk, and the price tag will only increase the longer Jerry Jones waits.
