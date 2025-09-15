Cowboys' Brandon Aubrey reveals how far he can comfortably kick the football
When you're the greatest kicker in the NFL today, they have a name for you. They don't call you a great kicker. They call you Brandon Aubrey. Dallas Cowboys fans and the world were reminded of that during Week 2's instant classic against the New York Giants.
Aubrey booted a 64-yard field goal to tie as time expired in regulation, before getting his number called once again.
In overtime, as time was running out, Aubrey nailed a game-winning 46-yarder to clinch the team's first win of the season in dramatic fashion.
Aubrey is the man of the hour, and after the game he spoke to Jane Slater of the NFL Network. When speaking to Slater, Aubrey revealed just how far he believes he can comfortably kick the ball.
Slater asked, "You've got a couple of 60+ yarders now under your belt, what is your range of depth?"
Butter was as cool as ever with his response.
"I think that one was good for another six or seven," Aubrey said of his 64-yarder in regulation. "So, put it at 70, 71."
The NFL record for the longest field goal is currently at 66 yards. It was set by then Baltimore Ravens kicker Justin Tucker in 2021. If Aubrey were to ever get the chance to take down the record, let's hope Jerry Jones takes the chance at history. After all, he does love his headlines.
