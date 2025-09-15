Cowboys troll Giants with Big Tex State Fair-inspired graphic after OT win
Spirits are high in the state of Texas after the Dallas Cowboys' epic comeback win against the New York Giants in Week 2 of the 2025 NFL season. It was Dallas' first win of the season, and ninth in a row against the G-Men.
It was a rollercoaster ride of emotions, but ultimately, Brandon Aubrey was able to come through in the clutch with some incredible efforts by Dak Prescott and star wide receiver George Pickens on offense.
But despite taking things down to the wire and being forced to dig deep, the Cowboys got the job done.
MORE: Brian Schottenheimer's WWE-inspired locker room celebration gets Jerry Jones hyped
On Monday, make that Victory Monday, the Cowboys celebrated the big win by trolling the Giants on social media with a State Fair of Texas-inspired graphic.
It's just perfect.
Using Big Tex in the graphic just weeks away from the opening of the State Fair of Texas is genius work, so kudos to whoever the mastermind behind that was.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys top plays & highlights from Week 2 vs New York Giants
For those wondering, the State Fair of Texas kicks off on Friday, September 26, and it runs through Sunday, October 19.
The Cowboys, meanwhile, will be preparing to hit the road this week for a Sunday, September 15, showdown against the Chicago Bears in Week 3.
— Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI —
NFC East Power Rankings: Did Cowboys gain ground with Week 2 win?
4 winners & 2 losers in Cowboys unbelievable overtime win vs Giants
3 takeaways from Dallas Cowboys' win over Giants in Week 2
Dallas Cowboys' Brandon Aubrey gets top honor after flexing golden leg
Cowboys must find secondary help after unit's deflating Week 2 performance
PHOTOS: Meet Kleine Powell, star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc