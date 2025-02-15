Cowboys top free agent could start NFC East bidding war
The Dallas Cowboys have several players set for free agency but there's no denying that Osa Odighizuwa will command the most attention.
While Zack Martin and DeMarcus Lawrence have more impressive resumes, they're nearing the end of their respective careers. Odighizuwa, on the other hand, is just entering his prime at 26. He's also coming off his best season as a pro after asserting himself as a disruptive interior pass rusher.
His performance has led to predictions for a massive contract, which might put him out of the Cowboys' range. They're saying he's going to be a priority, but once the price tag approaches $20 million, the Jones family could balk.
Marcus Mosher of The 33rd Team sees that turning into a potential bidding war in the NFC East. He predicts Odighizuwa will secure a contract that results in "some sticker shock" with two of the top suitors being the New York Giants and Washington Commanders.
Mosher, who points out that Odighizuwa led all interior defenders in quarterback hits in 2024, is the top defensive tackle in a weak free-agency class. That's why he sees his price tag surpassing $20 million.
"Look for Odighizuwa to earn a contract worth at least $20 million per season. Given the lack of depth at defensive tackle in free agency, it wouldn't be a surprise if he earned significantly more. We saw Christian Wilkins sign a deal worth upwards of $27 million last year, and Odihizuwa is younger and far more durable."
Washington is the team to watch after they poached the Dallas roster in 2024. Dan Quinn, who was the defensive coordinator for the Cowboys from 2021 through 2023, signed several players from Dallas including Dorance Armstrong, Danter Fowler, Jr., and Tyler Biadasz.
Odighizuwa developed into a weapon while working with DQ, so a reunion could make sense for both parties if he were to hit the open market.
