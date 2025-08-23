Cowboys' Brian Schottenheimer gives lukewarm review of Jaydon Blue debut
The Dallas Cowboys won their preseason finale 31-13 over the Atlanta Falcons, giving them a 1-2 record in their exhibition games.
During the win, they were able to finally get their rookie running back, Jaydon Blue, on the field. The fifth-round pick from Texas finished with 25 yards and a touchdown on nine carries before leaving with an ankle injury. Thankfully, the injury wasn't serious, so Blue should be on the field in Week 1, but head coach Brian Schottenheimer would like to see more from the running back going forward.
Schottenheimer was asked about Blue's debut and while he was encouraged, he was still lukewarm with the praise, saying Blue was "up and down."
"(He was) up and down. He had some good runs. They were doing a nice job with some of the things that we got," Schottenheimer said.
"We had a screen that was, you know, might've had a chance for some more. But you see the talent. You see the acceleration. I wish we could have got him a little bit more, but you're obviously going to be cautious in a situation like this, in the last preseason game."
Schottenheimer is correct that the acceleration was there, which was never a question with Blue. His ability to work near the goal line was more of a concern, making his short touchdown run that much more important.
