Cowboys Country

Cowboys fans get first look at Jaydon Blue in full uniform for NFL debut

Dallas Cowboys are finally getting their first look at rookie running back Jaydon Blue in a Cowboys uniform in the team's final 2025 NFL preseason game.

Tyler Reed

Dallas Cowboys running back Jaydon Blue carries the ball at training camp at the River Ridge Fields.
Dallas Cowboys running back Jaydon Blue carries the ball at training camp at the River Ridge Fields. / Kirby Lee-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Dallas Cowboys are finishing up the preseason portion of their 2025 schedule with a matchup against the Atlanta Falcons on Friday night.

A lot of players will be inactive in the final preseason game.

However, despite the number of players in street clothes, the game will also see a much-anticipated debut for one Cowboys rookie.

MORE: Micah Parsons hand gesture & nachos cause stir at Cowboys preseason finale

Running back Jaydon Blue is making his preseason debut, and fans got their first glimpse of the former Texas Longhorns star during warmups at AT&T Stadium.

Blue missed a lot of preseason action with an ankle bruise, but earlier this week, the running back announced that nothing should hold him back in the preseason finale.

Now, how much will Blue be in the game remains to be seen. But it feels like the coaching staff wants to see what the rookie can do in action.

MORE: Micah Parsons attends Cowboys meetings ahead of preseason finale

The Cowboys seem comfortable running with veteran Javonte Williams as the number one option in the backfield to start the season. But this position won't just be one player's.

The running back position has turned into a committee for most teams around the league. Blue may be a little behind in his development due to missing some time in training camp. However, there's no better way to learn than to dive right into the action.

Dallas Cowboys running back Jaydon Blue goes through a drill during practice.
Dallas Cowboys running back Jaydon Blue goes through a drill during practice. / Chris Jones-Imagn Images

Enjoy free coverage of the Cowboys from Dallas Cowboys on SI

Micah Parsons drops biggest sign yet that he's done with Dallas Cowboys, Jerry Jones

3 Dallas Cowboys who need a strong showing in preseason finale

Jerry Jones has detached from reality with latest claim about Micah Parsons' agent

Is Cowboys owner Jerry Jones starting to question Micah Parsons' loyalty to team?

Meet Reece Allman: Star of Dallas Cowboys Cheerleader Netflix doc

Published
Tyler Reed
TYLER REED

Tyler is a graduate of the University of Kentucky, where he majored in communications. Aside from his roles with the Cowboys and Chargers on SI, Tyler also covers sports and pop culture for The Big Lead.

Home/News