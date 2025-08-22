Cowboys fans get first look at Jaydon Blue in full uniform for NFL debut
The Dallas Cowboys are finishing up the preseason portion of their 2025 schedule with a matchup against the Atlanta Falcons on Friday night.
A lot of players will be inactive in the final preseason game.
However, despite the number of players in street clothes, the game will also see a much-anticipated debut for one Cowboys rookie.
MORE: Micah Parsons hand gesture & nachos cause stir at Cowboys preseason finale
Running back Jaydon Blue is making his preseason debut, and fans got their first glimpse of the former Texas Longhorns star during warmups at AT&T Stadium.
Blue missed a lot of preseason action with an ankle bruise, but earlier this week, the running back announced that nothing should hold him back in the preseason finale.
Now, how much will Blue be in the game remains to be seen. But it feels like the coaching staff wants to see what the rookie can do in action.
MORE: Micah Parsons attends Cowboys meetings ahead of preseason finale
The Cowboys seem comfortable running with veteran Javonte Williams as the number one option in the backfield to start the season. But this position won't just be one player's.
The running back position has turned into a committee for most teams around the league. Blue may be a little behind in his development due to missing some time in training camp. However, there's no better way to learn than to dive right into the action.
