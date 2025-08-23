Jaydon Blue injury update from Cowboys RB is great news for NFL opener status
Dallas Cowboys rookie running back Jaydon Blue made a strong impression during his debut in the team's final game of the 2025 NFL preseason.
Blue immediately made an impact by recording the opening tackle of the game as a member of Dallas' kickoff team.
The former Texas Longhorns star also showed off his insane burst and change of direction, recording 25 yards rushing and one touchdown before leaving the game early with an ankle injury.
MORE: Dallas Cowboys final 53-man roster prediction following preseason finale
Blue was banged up and had been nursing an ankle injury throughout camp, so there was some concern from the fans, but it looks like the 2025 fifth-round NFL draft pick should be good to go for the Week 1 regular season opener against the Philadelphia Eagles.
After the game, Blue eased everyone's tension by saying that he is not concerned and already feels good.
"It was the same ankle just got rolled up a little bit, but I don't think it's nothing serious," Blue said, via DallasCowboys.com. "I've had ankle rolls plenty of times, but I feel good right now."
MORE: Brian Schottenheimer gives positive update on Jaydon Blue after injury vs. Falcons
While his stats weren't mind-boggling, Blue did a lot of things well.
He flashed his acceleration to hit the hole, was active in blitz-pickup, proving he wants to be more than a speed back, and not shying away from running up the gut of the defense.
Blue brings a dynamic to the Dallas offense that the team desperately needs, so hopefully he can take advantage of the two weeks until the regular season opener to avoid any setbacks early in the season.
